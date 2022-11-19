Maui News

Hāna Highway intermittent closures for repairs at Waikani Stream

November 19, 2022, 11:40 AM HST
Waikani Stream Bridge. Photo credit: Hawaiʻi DOT, Highways Division.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising motorists of intermittent closures of Hāna Highway (Route 360) at the Waikani Stream Bridge at mile post 19.5 on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During work hours both lanes of Hāna Highway will be closed for up to 30 minutes at a time as the HDOT contractor conducts drainage and pavement repairs on the bridge.

Traffic will be held at pullout areas on either side of Waikani Bridge during the intermittent closures. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone. There will be no pedestrian access over the bridge during the work for the safety of the pedestrians.

The repair work is necessary to ensure continued connectivity on Hāna Highway. The Waikani Stream Bridge is weight posted at 10 tons. All work is weather permitting, if it is too wet to conduct the needed work on Dec. 1-2, the intermittent closures may take place Dec. 8-9. Another notice will be sent if this is the case.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation and patience as we maintain and improve Hāna Highway.

