UH Maui College Offers Free CNA Trainings across Maui County

November 19, 2022, 2:00 PM HST
PC: Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering free training for individuals residing on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Maui (including Hāna in East Maui) to become Certified Nurse Aides during the spring 2023 semester. Classes run from Jan. 9 to May 12, and involve both online and in-person instruction.

Students will learn nurse aide and caregiving fundamentals to become skilled entry-level healthcare providers in long-term care, home health, and hospital settings.

Course tuition, books, Basic Life Support certification, and State of Hawaiʻi Nurse Aide Certification exam costs are fully covered by UH’s Hāna Career Pathways grant program and Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealaho’imai grant program.

Visit https://go.hawaii.edu/872 to receive more information on eligibility, schedule, and how to apply.

