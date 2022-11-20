













(Update: 6:13 p.m., Nov. 20, 2022)

An afternoon brush fire burned 8 acres in Māʻalaea since it was first reported at 1:49 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Fire crews were able to gain 100% containment by 5:40 p.m.

The fire started near the North Kīhei Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection. When crews arrived on scene, they found a working brush fire being fueled by high winds.

In addition to the acreage burned, damages were also reported to utility poles in the burn area. The monetary estimate of damages is not yet available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Crews remain on scene for mop-up operations.

Units that responded to the fire included: Engine 1, Engine 6, Engine 10, Hazmat 10, Tanker 10, Tanker 14, Relief Tanker 10 and a Battalion Chief.

(Update: 4:36 p.m., Nov. 20, 2022)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open in both directions. North Kīhei Road remains closed.

(Update: 4:06 p.m., Nov. 20, 2022)

The Lahaina bound lane of the Honoapiʻilani has just opened. The Wailuku bound lane is still closed. North Kīhei Road is still closed until further notice due to a large brush fire in the Māʻalaea / North Kīhei Road area.

(Update: 3:44 p.m., Nov. 20, 2022)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews are preparing to reopen Lahaina bound traffic on the Honoapiʻilani Highway. All earlier road closures remain in place until further notice.

(Update: 3 p.m., Nov. 20, 2022)

North Kīhei Road remains closed at the Honoapiʻilani Highway due to a large brush fire in Māʻalaea. Honoapiʻilani – south (Lahaina bound), redirected onto Kūihelani back towards Kahului. Kūihelani -Lahaina bound, redirected north on Honoapiʻilani back towards Wailuku. Motorists are advised that heavy smoke may hamper visibility.

(Update: 2:29 p.m., Nov. 20, 2022)

The following roads are temporarily closed due to impacts of a large brush fire: Honoapiʻilani – south (Lahaina bound), redirected onto Kūihelani back towards Kahului. Kūihelani -Lahaina bound, redirected north on Honoapiʻilani back towards Wailuku. North Kīhei Road is closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway.