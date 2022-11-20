Traffic light. File photo by Wendy Osher

Kahului motorists are advised to drive with caution during the replacement of a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Papa Ave. and Onehee St. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m.

Area traffic will be controlled with a temporary traffic control device, so usual traffic routes will remain open.

The work will be done jointly by Wasa Electrical Services, Inc. and the County of Maui’s Department of Public Works, Highways Division.