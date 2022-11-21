Maui News

Holiday lighting replacement to result in early morning Market St. closure, Nov. 28-30

November 21, 2022, 2:21 PM HST
Updated November 21, 2:22 PM
The County of Maui’s Department of Management and the Department of Public Works announce the closure of Market Street in Wailuku, between Main and Vineyard Streets, from     3 a.m. to 6 a.m., from Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The closure is needed to accommodate replacement of existing holiday lighting on Market Street.  Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the early morning hours when crews will be working. 

“As Wailuku town enters the festive season, I encourage residents and visitors to support the unique shops, galleries and small businesses in the area,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.  “We deeply appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and let’s all share an extra bit of holiday aloha in the coming weeks.”

For the latest Wailuku Town improvement projects, visit www.WailukuLIVE.com.

