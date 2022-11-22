Kihei’s 4th Friday monthly event for Nov. 25 will include Black Friday specials at Azeka Shopping Center in South Maui from 6 to 9 p.m.

The family-friendly event includes live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping.

Willy Wainwright and Island Soul will play Nov. 25 at Kīhei 4th Friday in South Maui. Photos courtesy of Azeka Shopping Center

There will be free entertainment by Dale Kapua, Keoni Manuel’s Hot Lava Dance Fit and Island Soul. Willy Wainwright will perform in the Food Court, with more than 20 vendors.

Maui’s Classic Cruisers will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

K4F Main Stage:

6:00-6:05 p.m.: Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05-7:05 p.m.: Dale Kapua

7:05-7:15 p.m.: Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:15-7:35 p.m.: Keoni Manuel’s Hot Lava Dance Fit

7:35-7:45 p.m.: Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:45-8:55 p.m.: Island Soul

8:55-9:00 p.m.: Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m.: Willy Wainwright

Free parking is less than one block away at Azeka Makai in the Kīhei Plaza. Longs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is not affiliated with Kīhei 4th Friday.

Activities for Keiki and Teens: Face painting, balloon twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, T- Rex the realistic dinosaur, dinosaur rides, games and mermaid fun.

K4F Food Court: Come enjoy a large food court area with many local taste treats.

Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to your

community and participating in an exciting monthly event, please contact us by email or posting to our Facebook page. For more information please go to www.kiheifridays.com or

www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.