Maui Arts & Entertainment

David Ryan Harris to perform at Grand Wailea on Nov. 22

November 22, 2022, 6:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Singer-songwriter and guitarist David Ryan Harris will perform Nov. 22 at the Grand Wailea resort on Maui.

The performance is part of Grand Wailea’s partnership with Hotel Café, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic music venues and entertainment industry institutions.

David Ryan Harris (left) and Anuhea (right). PC: via Grand Wailea resort

Hotel Café has been celebrating the live music experience for more than 20 years, offering an intimate venue for a star-studded list of musicians and artists.

By hosting early career performances from names like Adele, Katy Perry, The Lumineers, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles and Coldplay, it has been labeled a breakout room for many independent artists.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests can experience the intimacy and artistry of this show among Grand Wailea’s breathtaking ocean views. Pre-performance food will be available at Grand Wailea’s pop-up style food truck Aloha Trick Pony. Post-performance, the recently revitalized Botero Lounge will be open.

To purchase tickets for David Ryan Harris’ performance and/or learn more about the show, visit https://www.grandwailea.com/events

Grand Wailea’s next Hotel Café performance is set for Nov. 22 with David Ryan Harris. Photo of the Grand Wailea resort, courtesy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Crews Battling Fire In The Hills Above Launiupoko 2Maui Police Identify Molokaʻi Murder Suspect And Victim 3Road Closures Due To A Large Brush Fire In Maʻalaea 4Molokaʻi Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Second Degree Murder 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 20 2022 6Cast Members On Hand For Maui Screening Of The Wind The Reckoning