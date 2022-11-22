Singer-songwriter and guitarist David Ryan Harris will perform Nov. 22 at the Grand Wailea resort on Maui.

The performance is part of Grand Wailea’s partnership with Hotel Café, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic music venues and entertainment industry institutions.

David Ryan Harris (left) and Anuhea (right). PC: via Grand Wailea resort

Hotel Café has been celebrating the live music experience for more than 20 years, offering an intimate venue for a star-studded list of musicians and artists.

By hosting early career performances from names like Adele, Katy Perry, The Lumineers, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles and Coldplay, it has been labeled a breakout room for many independent artists.

Guests can experience the intimacy and artistry of this show among Grand Wailea’s breathtaking ocean views. Pre-performance food will be available at Grand Wailea’s pop-up style food truck Aloha Trick Pony. Post-performance, the recently revitalized Botero Lounge will be open.

To purchase tickets for David Ryan Harris’ performance and/or learn more about the show, visit https://www.grandwailea.com/events.

