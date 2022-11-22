Reagan James Miles makes this putt on 18 green for an even par 72 in the final round at Kapolei on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. PC: Scott Miles

Reagan James Miles. PC: Scott Miles

Maui teen, Reagan James Miles, has earned a spot in the 2023 Callaway World Junior Championship.

The 16 year old from Kīhei placed second in the FCG Hawaiʻi Championship Boys College Prep division for golfers 18 years of age and under, on Nov. 19-20 at Kapolei Golf Club on Oʻahu.

Only two World Championship qualifying spots were available. Tyler Yao from California took first place, and was the other qualifier along with Miles.

The 2023 FCG Callaway World Championship will be held in Palm Desert, California in July. Miles will represent Maui in the prestigious tournament, which will feature more than 800 competitors from more than 50 countries around the world.

Full results from the Kapolei tournament can be found here.

More info about the Callaway World Championship can be found here.

Reagan James Miles tees off on the first hole at Kapolei on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. PC: Scott Miles