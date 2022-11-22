Maui News

Strong northeast winds and significant north swell possible on Thanksgiving

November 22, 2022, 6:12 PM HST
East & Central Pacific Wide View / GeoColor satellite imagery courtesy NOAA/NWS. (11.22.22)

A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of showers, according to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service.

More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a period of very windy conditions, according to the NWS.

The agency says forecast confidence is high that most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds.

“You may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the strong winds,” forecasters advise.

Additionally, the NWS reports that a powerful low pressure system passing north of the area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings.

Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters are advised to prepare for the potential of significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.

Comments

