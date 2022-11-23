Ka Lima O Maui celebrated it 67th year at its annual meeting and Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 18 with more than 100 people in attendance.

Ka Lima O Maui, founded in 1955, is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program providing job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.

The meeting and luncheon were held in the organization’s new home at 127 Mahalani Street behind the Cameron Center.

A highlight was the presentation of the organization’s annual awards.

Ka Lima O Maui award winners for 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The recipients:

Custodial Contractor of the Year for 2022 – Maui Fire Department

Grounds Contractor of the Year for 2022 – Lokahi Pacific

Custodial Employee of the Year for 2022 – Josiah Jacinto

Grounds Employee of the Year for 2022 – Elmer Lapez

Waiver Participant of the Year for 2022 – Lyle Pacheco

Staff of the Year for 2022 – Margaret Emoto

Employer of the Year and winner of the Helping Hand Perpetual Trophy – The Four Seasons Maui