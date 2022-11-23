Maui News
Ka Lima O Maui celebrates 67th year in new Mahalani Street home
A
A
A
Ka Lima O Maui celebrated it 67th year at its annual meeting and Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 18 with more than 100 people in attendance.
Ka Lima O Maui, founded in 1955, is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program providing job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.
The meeting and luncheon were held in the organization’s new home at 127 Mahalani Street behind the Cameron Center.
A highlight was the presentation of the organization’s annual awards.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
The recipients:
- Custodial Contractor of the Year for 2022 – Maui Fire Department
- Grounds Contractor of the Year for 2022 – Lokahi Pacific
- Custodial Employee of the Year for 2022 – Josiah Jacinto
- Grounds Employee of the Year for 2022 – Elmer Lapez
- Waiver Participant of the Year for 2022 – Lyle Pacheco
- Staff of the Year for 2022 – Margaret Emoto
- Employer of the Year and winner of the Helping Hand Perpetual Trophy – The Four Seasons Maui
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments