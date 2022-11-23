The Kiwikiu is a rare and endangered bird species found nowhere else but on Maui. PC: Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

Maui Brewing Company Brewpub in Lahaina hosts Pint Night for the Birds, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 from 6-10 p.m.

Half of the pub profits from house beers sold will benefit the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, which helps to protect native birds on Maui.

Maui Forest Birds is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species in Maui County. Maui Brewing Company has been supporting MFBRP for the past 11 years.

Maui Brewing Company is located at the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center, just north of Lahaina at 4405 Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Organizers ask that guests please drink responsibly and have a designated driver. Any questions, email [email protected]