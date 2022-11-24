Maui News

Improvements at D.T. Fleming Beach Park begin Nov. 28

November 24, 2022, 12:48 PM HST
An improvements and repair project at D.T. Fleming Beach Park in West Maui will begin construction Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with work on an ADA-accessible sidewalk from the beach park parking lot to the comfort station.

The project includes removal and replacement of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base of the existing ocean-side parking lot, new parking lot striping, the rebuilding of an ADA-compliant accessible route from the parking lot to the existing comfort station, curb ramp and low-impact drainage improvements. There will be no expansion of the existing parking lot. Work will be done first on rebuilding the accessible sidewalk.

Beach park facilities will remain open during construction. Members of the public are asked to remain outside of construction areas. The Department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while the project is ongoing.

