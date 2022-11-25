Ka‘ala Souza offered two sessions of his “Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshop” on Nov. 16 at Maui Economic Opportunity.

A “Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshop,” targeting those “who know nothing about computers,” will be held Dec. 8, Thursday, at Maui Economic Opportunity.

With individuals left on the waitlist from his initial November classes, digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza will conduct another workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 8.

There is no charge for the workshop. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., next to the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.

Topics to be covered include turning on devices, mouse and pointer functions, using a web browser, email, telehealth, recognizing advertisements, basic online security, identifying scams and video conferencing.

Qualifying participants will receive a laptop at no cost. Other benefits include receiving a learner account without cost from Northstar Digital Literacy and an introduction to the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a $30 subsidy for monthly internet bills.

To apply for the workshop or for more information, contact Zilpah Kaimiola at 808-243-4313.

Digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza discusses different computer types.