Local Author to Discuss History of Lahaina’s Kamehameha Day Celebration

November 25, 2022, 8:19 AM HST
Lahaina Public Library and North Beach – West Maui Benefit Fund invite the public to join University of Hawaʻi Mānoa Professor of Hawaiian Studies, Dr. Ronald C. Williams, on Saturday Nov. 26 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. when he will discuss the evolution of Hawaiʻi’s Kamehameha Day celebration since its beginnings in 1872.   

Williams’ creates an oral history, included in the book Civil Society in West Maui, which captures themes and  personal stories from the first celebration, through the creation of the first Lahaina celebration in 1948, to present day.  The meeting will be held at the Library located at 680 Wharf Street in Lahaina.

Lahaina is steeped in history, and was once the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom.  While todayʻs Kamehameha Day Celebration honoring the Hawaiian nationʻs founder is largely focused on the Commemorative Pa‘ū Parade in Lahaina, it remains a vital part of remembering Hawaiʻiʻs past and the people contributing to it.  “Dr. Williams work is important because the study of local history allows us to connect more deeply to life in the past,” said editor Lance Collins.

A Q & A session and book signing will follow the discussion.

This free informational talk-story is the final in a series focusing on community-oriented solutions to issues confronting West Maui today – water management, traffic congestion, over-tourism, housing and other struggles.  

For more information visit librarieshawaii.org/events.

