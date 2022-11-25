From live music, to local pop-up shops, and pictures with Santa, there’s something for everyone at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center this holiday season. Here’s the holiday happenings through the end of December.



















Kama‘āina Nights with Eli-Mac

On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7–8 p.m., Maui girl, Top 10 American Idol finisher, singer-songwriter Eli-Mac takes the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center stage for a free concert presented in partnership with KPOA. Enter to win gift cards from tenants, grab dinner and enjoy live music.

Bingo Bells Wednesdays

On Wednesday, December 7, 14, and 21, enter for a chance to win during weekly bingo nights. Ring in the holiday season with a festive game and play for a chance to win gift cards, grab bags and more between 5–7 p.m. in Center Court.

Holo Holo Fridays

Spend your Friday nights with the entire ‘ohana and enjoy keiki friendly craft and live music performances on December 9 and 23 from 6–8 p.m. Kick off the holiday season with some of your favorite Christmas classics and live music performances from Maui’s own Marty Dread, Jordan Soon and more!

Pop-Up Shopping

Don’t wait! Shop local this holiday season and get something for everyone! Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center welcomes unique pop-up shops including: Dates and locations subject to change.

Henua Designs (next Famous Footwear) from November 25-27

Manaola (located next to Bath & Body Works) from December 2-5

Local Handmade Gifts and Décor (located next to Koho’s) November 7- December 23

Heart + Sol (located next to Ben Franklin) from November 7- December 31

Get Nutz (across of Lens Crafters) from December 15-18

Born Hawaiʻi (next to Macy’s) from December 16-24

Happy Wahine (located next to Macy’s) from December 8-28

12 Days of Giveaways

Follow QKC on Instagram @QKCMaui for 12 chances to win daily prizes from Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center stores and restaurants during the holidays! From December 13-24th, enter for a chance to win a gift card valued up to $200 each day. Stay tuned on social media, be sure to give a follow and enjoy daily specials as we countdown to Christmas!

Holiday Gift with Purchase

Get a gift when you buy a gift at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 31, 2022, QKC shoppers are welcome to show proof of purchase of $200 or more in receipts from QKC’s retailers and receive a $20 Foodland gift card. One gift per person, while supplies last.

Photos with Santa

Santa is coming to Maui! Plan for your visit with Jolly Old St. Nicholas beginning Friday, Nov. 25. Visits are free and photo packages are available for purchase.

Let your furry family members be a part of the tradition too! Pet photo nights are every Tuesday from 3pm-close. Santa will be feeding reindeer from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. daily and 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sundays. Santa hours below are subject to change.

November 26 – 27 Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

November 28 – December 16 Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

December 17 – 23 Daily 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 24 Daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Salvation Army Angel Tree

Bring happiness to a keiki or kūpuna in need this Christmas. Pick an Angel at the Salvation Army Angel Tree and bring the suggested gifts back to the Angel Tree located at center court next to the escalator now through Dec. 10.

Gift Wrapping

December 16-24, enjoy gift wrapping services by various nonprofit organizations will be available at center court by donation. All proceeds go directly to the nonprofit organization.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center celebrates 50 years of community, culture, and commerce this year. It is the island’s largest shopping and entertainment destination featuring more than 100 shops and restaurants. Shops include: Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Vans, Champs, and Ka‘ahumanu Theatre. QKC prides itself in supporting the local economy through homegrown tenants such as FAM Clothing, The Foam Co., Mise Kimono, Nā Koa, One Eighty Maui, and Shapers.