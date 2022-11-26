Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 25-35 25-35 22-26 18-24 West Facing 10-14 12-16 10-14 8-12 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 11:37 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:33 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 01:08 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large north swell (010-030 degrees) will peak today bringing High Surf Warning level surf to north facing shores and west facing shores of the Big Island near Kua Bay. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for west facing shores of Maui and north facing shores of Lanai as this swell peaks today. This swell will gradually ease Sunday and Monday, while a small long- period WNW (310 degrees) swell arrives Saturday and Sunday. Another long period WNW (310 degrees) swell is expected late Monday and Tuesday, with peak surf heights nearing HSA levels. Another, slightly larger, WNW (310 degrees) swell arriving Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well into HSA levels. Other than NNE swell wrapping into exposed E facing shores, little surf is expected elsewhere.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.