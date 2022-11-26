Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|25-35
|22-26
|18-24
|West Facing
|10-14
|12-16
|10-14
|8-12
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:43 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large north swell (010-030 degrees) will peak today bringing High Surf Warning level surf to north facing shores and west facing shores of the Big Island near Kua Bay. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for west facing shores of Maui and north facing shores of Lanai as this swell peaks today. This swell will gradually ease Sunday and Monday, while a small long- period WNW (310 degrees) swell arrives Saturday and Sunday. Another long period WNW (310 degrees) swell is expected late Monday and Tuesday, with peak surf heights nearing HSA levels. Another, slightly larger, WNW (310 degrees) swell arriving Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well into HSA levels. Other than NNE swell wrapping into exposed E facing shores, little surf is expected elsewhere.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to head high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com