Enhanced radar, 8:15 p.m., Nov. 28, 2022. PC: NOAA/NWS

Posted: 8:05 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

At 8:05 p.m., radar showed heavy rain from nearly stationary thunderstorms anchored over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The NWS reports that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Nāhiku, Kīpahulu, Keʻanae, Hāna, Kaupō, Huelo, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Wailua, Haleakalā National Park, Kailua and Hāmoa.

The NWS advises that heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. The public is reminded to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

The warning may need to be extended beyond 11 p.m. if flooding persists.