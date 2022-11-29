Pāhala earthquake. PC: USGS (11.29.22)

Update: 4:25 a.m., Nov. 29, 2022

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake reported at 3:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, was located 6 miles east of Pāhala at a depth of 20 miles. Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the earthquake was not related to the eruption at Mauna Loa, and had no apparent impact on the ongoing eruptions at Mauna Loa or Kīlauea.

This earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019, according to the HVO. Earthquakes in this region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s.