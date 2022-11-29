PC: Courtesy Aloha Council BSA

The public is invited to Camp Maluhia to cut their own Norfolk Pine Christmas tree, a tradition that continues with the guidance of the Aloha Council Boy Scouts of America. Tree cutting takes place Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scouts will point guests in the right direction as they trek through camp to pick their favorite tree. Volunteers will also be on hand to help with cutting trees and loading vehicles if assistance is needed.

“It’s a fun and different experience to go and pick out and cut down your own tree rather than going to the store and buying one,” said Brandon Wright, a Star Scout. Wright has volunteered at the event for the last few years.

“A few years ago, my husband and I were at Camp Maluhia talking with other volunteers about removing some of the invasive Norfolk Pines on the property. That’s when we came up with the idea of waiting a few months for the holidays,” said Allison Wright. “Why not create a fundraiser and solve a problem at camp at the same time. Norfolk pines have often been said to be the Hawaiian Christmas tree and are long lasting as a cut tree. We’re happy to see this has become a tradition for some families.”

The suggested donation is $5 per foot of tree. Hand tools will be available for use. Power tools and chainsaws are not allowed. Proceeds support Camp Maluhia and other scouting programs in Maui County.

Camp Maluhia is located at 3450 Kahekili Highway, across from Mendes Ranch, in Wailuku. For more information, contact Ellie Leialoha at 808-244-3724, Ext 1.