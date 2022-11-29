Maui Arts & Entertainment
Lighting of the Banyan Tree this Saturday!
Join Santa’s elves and the Lahainaluna High School band at Banyan Tree Park for the traditional lighting of the Banyan Tree on Saturday, Dec. 3.
As the crowd counts down, thousands of magical holiday lights illuminate the historic tree at 5:30 p.m.
Enjoy festive music and community connection at this complimentary event.
Lights can be enjoyed each evening in December from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.
The holiday lighting of Lahaina Banyan Tree is made possible by Lahaina Restoration Foundation.
