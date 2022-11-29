Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 30, 2022. May they rest in peace.

March 11, 1977 – October 16, 2022

Ryan Allan Miras, 45, of Hilo passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 16, 2022. He worked for Bacon Universal as a Warranty Manager.

A Memorial Service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m.

Ryan is survived by his Mother, Cindy Higa, and Step Father, Daniel Higa both of Hilo; son, Triston Koa Miras of Maui; brothers, Jason Batulayan of Maui and Daniel Kai Higa of Hilo; and sister Geraldine Lorenzo of Maui.

Macrina Tacdol

January 14, 1940 – October 23, 2022

Macrina R. A. Tacdol , 82, of Wailuku, Maui passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022. She was born in Baccara, Ilocos Norte Philippines on Jan. 14, 1940, and retired as an RN at Hale Makua Wailuku in 1998.

She is survived by her daughter Stacey Lee Tacdol Barayuga, along with grandchildren Kayla- Jane Jones (Dylan), Kristen, Kelly and Kami, and one great grandson Ethan Tacdol Jones.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt mahalo to all the caregivers, survived by her step mother Laurena Aceret and step sister Nora (Benny) DeGuzman, niece Charissa and nephew Cheston DeGuzman.

Macrina is predeceased by her loving husband Fernando Tacdol and her brother Demetrio (Veronica) Aceret. Her parents Vicente and Maria Aceret.

She will be remembered for her smile, and her kind and carefree heart. She enjoyed being around family and friends . Macrina lives in our hearts and memories forever.

Public viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Norman’s Family Mortuary. Public viewing is at 6 p.m. Service is at 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 2 at St. Ann Church. Public viewing is at 9 a.m. Mass is at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery.

Michael Payne

November 27, 1979 – October 27, 2022

Michael David Payne passed away Oct. 27, 2022, in Lahaina Hawaiʻi. In death he joins his dad Joel Bek, his maternal grandparents Finas and Marion (Sisson) Moss, and his brother Joshua Silver. He is survived by his mother Ruth Bek of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC, his sisters Marion Payne of Newport News, VA and Ruthann Supry (Daniel) of Salisbury, NH, his nephews Henry Payne, Duncan and Logan Supry, and his aunts Jane Milne (John) of Mannakin-Sabot, VA and Betty Silver (Bob) of Virginia Beach, VA, and his uncle John Moss (Kathy) of Virginia Beach, VA.

Michael was born Nov. 27, 1979. He never met an animal he did not like. Although he seemed to prefer cats. He leaves Princess and Iris in his mother’s care. Michael never seemed to stay in one place very long. As an adult he lived a somewhat wanderlust life. He visited and worked in several cities in Virginia and North Carolina, Malibu and Los Angeles, CA, Denali, AK, Key West, FL, Denver and Vail and Oʻahu and Lahaina, HI. He visited London several times to see friends stopping in Iceland on the return trip. As a result, Michael met many people and made many friends as satisfied his need to talk to and learn about people. While Michael had many struggles in life, he was a good man and will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held in Virginia Beach sometime after Jan. 1, 2023. If you wish to be notified of the details, please email [email protected]

Condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.

Joseph Michael Santos

August 09, 1991 – October 29, 2022

Joseph Michael Santos, 31, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022 at Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Nevada. Born Aug. 9, 1991 he was a graduate of Lahainaluna High School class of 2009. He enjoyed surfing and skateboarding. He worked at various restaurants in Kāʻanapali and Honokōwai. He was attending Advance Tech. Inst. Electricians program at the time of his passing. He was a devoted father, a loving son, a loyal friend and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by son, Ezekiel Santos, father, Stephen (Mary) Santos, mother Lia Santos (Janelle B.).

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 4, 2022 at “Canoe Beach” in Kāʻanapali from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rogelio Dela Cruz

April 05, 1940 – October 31, 2022

Rogelio Vinoray Dela Cruz, 82 passed away in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi on Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in the Philippines on April 5, 1940.

He is predeceased by his parents; Clemente and Maria Dela Cruz and his wife Rufina Sagario Dela Cruz, his siblings; Delphin Dela Cruz and Trining Dela Cruz.

He is survived by his Daughter; Rosie Sagario Santos (Rick), Son; Roland Dela Cruz, his siblings; Myriam (Arnold) Mamis, Samson (Elma) Dela Cruz, Eden (Alfred) Cabeza, Edwin (Lenny) Dela Cruz, Jessie (Lilia) Dela Cruz, and two grandchildren; Miyka Santos and Kolten Santos.

Funeral Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday Dec. 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m., service starts at 7 p.m. The second day will be on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 with visitation from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

Filomena Larrobis

August 10, 1948 – November 08, 2022

Stanley Oliveros

January 02, 1952 – November 12, 2022

Stanley “Islau” Oliveros, 70, of Miloliʻi passed away at Life Care Center of Hilo on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was former Masonry worker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hauʻoli Kamanaʻo Church in Miloliʻi on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Service will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by scattering of ashes. Monetary gifts can be sent to PO Box 323. Pāhala, HI, 96777.

Survived by son Kai (Kehau) Kalani of Pāhala; daughters Angelica (Bill Lorenzo) Kawewehi of Pāhala, Sheri Ann Oliveros of Kailua-Kona; brother Donald Oliveros of Captain Cook; sisters Carmen Sumbalen of Kailua-Kona, Pricilla “Pearly” Llanes of Miloliʻi, Patricia “Patty” Oliveros of Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Mary Ann Izon

October 19, 1937 – November 14, 2022

Mary Ann Izon, 85, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022 at her home in Kīhei.

She was predeceased by her Mother and Father Clarence and Evelyn Johnson of Moscow, Idaho. She is survived by her husband Elberto Izon, her son Roderick Izon, as well as her brothers Erv, Dave and Brian Johnson, and sisters Mona Dewey, Cindy McShane, and Sharon Johnson.

She was born Oct. 19, 1937 in Moscow, Idaho. She graduated from University of Idaho with a Business teaching degree. Eventually moved to Maui in 1967 where she accepted a teaching position at Henry Perrine Baldwin High School, where she worked for more than 30 years.

She was a great family woman as well as a loving mother who was deeply involved with her local church. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, reading, and sewing. Her family and friends will remember her as a fun loving and kind person.

Thank you to Trinity Church by the Sea and Valley Isle Caregivers for their wonderful and loving care for my mom.

She will be cremated and her service will be held at Trinity Church by the Sea Kīhei on Dec. 17, 2022. Services start at 10 a.m. and a memorial luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. in the church chapel. Aloha attire encouraged. Ash spreading will be done at a later date.

Flowers and Notes can be sent to 152 Lanakila Pl. Kīhei, HI, 96753. Family requests in lieu of donations, please consider a donation to the Maui Humane Society. Condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.