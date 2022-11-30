Maui News

Hawaiʻi is set to receive $5.6M to expand high-speed internet access

November 30, 2022, 11:41 AM HST
Hawai‘i will receive $5.6 million in new federal funding from the US Department of Commerce to expand high-speed internet access in unserved and underserved communities.

“Everyone in Hawai‘i should have access to high-speed internet,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who made the announcement today. “This funding will allow us to expand broadband infrastructure across the state, and help make sure families and small businesses can get affordable, dependable broadband service.”

The funding comes from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which expands high-speed internet though planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.

The first phase of the BEAD Program will support a dedicated broadband office, employee training, technical assistance, and outreach for the program to encourage community engagement, determine eligibility, and ensure successful implementation. 

The BEAD Program was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation signed into law by President Biden last November that will bring at least $2.8 billion to Hawai‘i for infrastructure improvements.

Comments

