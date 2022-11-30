Maui News

Public informational meetings set for the Honoapiʻilani Highway improvement project

November 30, 2022, 12:45 PM HST
Sen. Brian Schatz, Ed Sniffen, and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden (File: July 2022)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will host two virtual and one in-person public informational meetings, to discuss the Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvement project, from Pāpalaua Beach Park to Launiupoko.

The meetings will present HDOT’s plan to secure Maui’s coastal roadway from seasonal ocean swells and storm surges that cause shoreline erosion and damage.

Meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 
Noon to 2 p.m.
Virtual Meeting-Daytime Session
Join online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83656665488
Join by phone: 877-853 5257 (Toll Free)
Zoom Meeting ID: 836 5666 5488

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Virtual Meeting-Evening Session
Join online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85208336917
Join by phone: 877-853 5257 (Toll Free)
Zoom Meeting ID: 852 0833 6917

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lahaina Civic Center
1840 Honoapi’ilani Highway, 96761

HDOT encourages the public to attend and provide input on the proposed coastline improvements. For more information on the Honoapiilani Highway Improvement project, visit their website at https://www.honoapiilanihwyimprovements.com/.

If an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability is needed, contact Matthew Small at [email protected] or by phone at 808-566-2228. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill request.

