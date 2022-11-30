The Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali if offering a Spirit of the Season package, which includes up to 20 percent off all room types and adds on a resort credit of $100 for guests to enjoy Westin Maui’s world-class dining and facilities.

Guests also receive a special welcome amenity with locally-made products, highlighting Westin’s commitment to thoughtful and enriching travel to the island of Maui.

Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Ka’anapali. Courtesy image, Sumithra Balraj/Westin Maui.

The resort donates $50 per night for every Spirit of the Season package booked to Maui’s largest charitable event, the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, which benefits a myriad of local organizations.

The Spirit of the Season package is available to book now for stays from Dec. 12, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2023 at http://hokupaamaui.com .

The Heavenly Spa by Westin will be offering holiday-inspired treatments like a Peppermint Patty Body Treatment, which incorporates a full body dry brush exfoliation followed by a luxurious chocolate cocoa scented body wrap and peppermint foot treatment; and the Candy Cane CBD Massage Package, which includes 30 minutes in the private infrared sauna followed by a 50- or 80-minute CBD massage using Cause Medic CBD and a candy cane scented foot scrub.

This treatment also comes with a travel size Cause Medic CBD oil for guests to take home.

Santa’s Workshop, located in the Main Lobby Lounge, will be open Dec. 22 – Jan. 2, 2023 every day from 3 to 4 p.m. and will feature a guest toy drive for charity, as well as activities for kids like Elf on the Shelf and Letters to Santa.

There will be a Holiday Hula Shot on Dec. 23 from 11 a.m to noon and a Keiki Hula Show on Dec. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the main lobby.

Photos with Santa will be on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the main lobby.

Photos with Santa at the Grand Christmas Tree in the Main Lobby

Christmas caroling will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Christmas in the main lobby.

On Deec. 2, Mele Nahenahe with School Choirs from 5 to 7 p.m. in Hale Mo’olelo. Students share their Hawaiian culture through mele (song), hula, and oli (chant)

Maui Taiko Drummers will perform on Dec. 30 at 6:45 p.m. in the main lobby.

And to end 2022 and welcome the New Year, Westin Maui will also a host A Grand New Year’s Eve, where guests are invited to raise a glass and dance the night away on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight.