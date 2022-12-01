Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 14-18 14-18 12-16 West Facing 0-2 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:45 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:23 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 04:13 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:28 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, long period west northwest (300-310 degree) swell will build in today, peak tonight and Friday morning and then gradually fall Friday night into the weekend. This swell is expected to be large enough to increase north and west-facing shore surf, due to the more westerly swell direction, to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels for all islands (except Big Island) today. This swell may push north and west surf heights up to near High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds at its peak tonight through Friday morning. This west northwest swell may sneak into Big Island's western waters Friday and increase the odds for placing their west-facing shores within a HSA. A northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday may also lift north and east-facing shore surf across many islands to near HSA levels over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NE winds 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with NE winds 5-10mph.