Areas under a High Surf Warning are highlighted in green. (Dec. 1, 2022) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning, with surf expected to rise up to 20-26 feet this afternoon and evening, before lowering to 18 to 24 feet on Friday.

Areas in the warning include: Niʻihau, Kauaʻi Southwest, Waiʻanae Coast, Oʻahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauaʻi North, Molokaʻi Windward, Molokaʻi North, Molokaʻi West and Windward Haleakalā.

The warning will remain in place through 6 a.m. Friday, and will be replaced by a High Surf Advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The public can expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous, according to the NWS.

Beachgoers are asked to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.