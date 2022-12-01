Maui News

Warning issued for rising surf of 20-26 feet

December 1, 2022, 10:26 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Areas under a High Surf Warning are highlighted in green. (Dec. 1, 2022) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning, with surf expected to rise up to 20-26 feet this afternoon and evening, before lowering to 18 to 24 feet on Friday.

Areas in the warning include: Niʻihau, Kauaʻi Southwest, Waiʻanae Coast, Oʻahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauaʻi North, Molokaʻi Windward, Molokaʻi North, Molokaʻi West and Windward Haleakalā.

The warning will remain in place through 6 a.m. Friday, and will be replaced by a High Surf Advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public can expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous, according to the NWS.

Beachgoers are asked to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Leading Edge Of Mauna Loa Lava Flow Crosses Old Kona Highway 2Supreme Court Hands Win To Kauaʻula Valley Kuleana Family 3Viewing Recommendations For Mauna Loa 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 30 2022 5Maui Entertainment Arts Community Dec 1 7 6Mauna Loa Volcano Warning Issued As Eruption Begins At Mokuaweoweo Summit