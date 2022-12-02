Domestic Violence Action Center receives $10,000 donation from Nareit Hawaiʻi
Nareit Hawaii donated $10,000 to the nonprofit Domestic Violence Action Center for its Hale Fund, which provides survivors of abuse with support to increase housing opportunities to protect their safety and independence.
Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kreidman said housing can be an unwieldy challenge for many survivors of abuse.
“Without options and support, survivors will be forced to remain in dangerous situations or return to those situations,” Kreidman said. “This gift from Nareit Hawaiʻi is making it possible to support more families as they seek housing to achieve safety.”
Nareit Hawaii Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone said: “It’s an honor to support the Hale Fund and know what a positive impact it is making for survivors and families to be free of an abusive situation.
“We appreciate the emphasis the Domestic Violence Action Center puts on making housing available for families needing assistance and how this improves the overall well-being of our community.”