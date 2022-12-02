2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

With less than 35 days remaining before one of the most accomplished fields in golf arrives at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Jan. 4-8, the tournament is teaming up with Mauna Loa to provide kamaʻāina tickets at special prices.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions and Mauna Loa are offering special grounds admission rates for kamaʻāina, which are available to local Hawaiʻi residents with a valid photo ID.

“We’re thankful to have the support of an outstanding partner in Mauna Loa,” said Max Novena, Executive Director of Sentry Tournament of Champions. “This initiative, in partnership with an iconic Hawaiian brand, gives local Hawaiʻi residents the opportunity to enjoy a day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and experience all the tournament has to offer as we welcome back the world’s best golfers to Maui.”

The Kamaʻāina Ticket presented by Mauna Loa is available Wednesday through Sunday at the following day-specific prices:

Wednesday, Jan. 4 $15

Thursday, Jan. 5 $40

Friday, Jan. 6 $40

Saturday, Jan. 7 $50

Sunday, Jan. 8 $50

“We are honored to partner with the Sentry Tournament of Champions as the PGA TOUR kicks off its season with one of the premier events of the year,” said Ed Schultz, President & CEO of Hawaiian Host Group, parent company of Mauna Loa Macadamia. “As a legacy Hawaiian brand, Mauna Loa has been a partner of this event for several years and we are excited about helping grow this event locally through our sponsorship of the Kamaʻāina Ticket program.”

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will celebrate Maui’s 25th year hosting this historic event, which begins the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf featuring PGA TOUR winners from the previous year and the top 30 from the FedExCup standings who qualified for the TOUR Championship.

Parking Information

Free general parking for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center (1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina, HI). Tournament shuttles will be provided at no cost from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after play ends.

Fans who use rideshare or cab service to the tournament will be dropped-off and picked-up at the Champions Entrance (near practice putting green) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua

Additional Tournament Information

A total of 40 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Thirty have qualified via their PGA TOUR victories while 10 punched their ticket by finishing in the top 30 of the final FedExCup standings in August. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf. For more information about the 2023 event, visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.