Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 02, 2022

December 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
7-11
6-8
14-18 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
4-6
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:28 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 12:13 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 05:34 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:03 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The large, long period west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell that peaked last night into early this morning will slowly begin to subside through this weekend. As this swell gradually fades this morning, the High Surf Warning will remain in effect for Niihau and Kauai through 10 AM and then drop to a High Surf Advisory, along with the north and west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, through this afternoon (6 PM HST today). A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is also in effect for the west-facing shores of Big Island until 6 PM HST today to account for the slow fade of this more westerly swell. A moderate size, medium period northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday is expected to increase north and east-facing shore surf across the state to near or slightly over HSA levels. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the ankle range for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Leading Edge Of Mauna Loa Lava Flow Crosses Old Kona Highway      2Viewing Recommendations For Mauna Loa      3Mauna Loa Lava Flows Reach Flat Area May Take Two Days To Reach Saddle Road      4Warning Issued For Rising Surf Of 20 26 Feet      5Supreme Court Hands Win To Kauaʻula Valley Kuleana Family      6One Of Last Hawaiian Honeycreepers Of Its Kind From Kauaʻi Dies On Maui Dlnr Says