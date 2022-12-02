Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 7-11 6-8 14-18 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 4-6 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:28 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 12:13 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 05:34 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:03 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The large, long period west-northwest (300-310 degree) swell that peaked last night into early this morning will slowly begin to subside through this weekend. As this swell gradually fades this morning, the High Surf Warning will remain in effect for Niihau and Kauai through 10 AM and then drop to a High Surf Advisory, along with the north and west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, through this afternoon (6 PM HST today). A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is also in effect for the west-facing shores of Big Island until 6 PM HST today to account for the slow fade of this more westerly swell. A moderate size, medium period northeast swell moving into our nearshore windward waters Saturday is expected to increase north and east-facing shore surf across the state to near or slightly over HSA levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the ankle range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.