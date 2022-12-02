Maui Now graphic.

Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Haʻikū have been rescheduled for pickup to Monday, Dec. 5, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas.

Affected residents in Haʻikū include those living on Hamana Place, Kīhau Place, Kili Place, Līhau Place, Mopua Street, Neke Place, Lulani Street, Kahealani Street, Lāhui Street, Noholani Street, Pico Tract Road, ‘Awalau Road, Hāloa Road, Kaiapa Place, Kawelo Road, Kukuna Road, Lepo Place, Nolu Road, Waonahele Place, South Holokai Road, Kekoanui Place, Kealamauloa Place, Kūloli Place, Kalipo Place, Kapuai Road, Koʻolau Road, North Lanikai Place, South Lanikai Place, Maluna Place, Waipalani Place and Waipalani Road.