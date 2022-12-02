Maui News

Trash pickups rescheduled in Haʻikū

December 2, 2022, 11:19 AM HST
* Updated December 2, 3:36 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Now graphic.

Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Haʻikū have been rescheduled for pickup to Monday, Dec. 5, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas.

Affected residents in Haʻikū include those living on Hamana Place, Kīhau Place, Kili Place, Līhau Place, Mopua Street, Neke Place, Lulani Street, Kahealani Street, Lāhui Street, Noholani Street, Pico Tract Road, ‘Awalau Road, Hāloa Road, Kaiapa Place, Kawelo Road, Kukuna Road, Lepo Place, Nolu Road, Waonahele Place, South Holokai Road, Kekoanui Place, Kealamauloa Place, Kūloli Place, Kalipo Place, Kapuai Road, Koʻolau Road, North Lanikai Place, South Lanikai Place, Maluna Place, Waipalani Place and Waipalani Road.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Leading Edge Of Mauna Loa Lava Flow Crosses Old Kona Highway 2Viewing Recommendations For Mauna Loa 3Another Former Maui County Official Charged With Taking Bribes 4New Outlook Shows Maui County May Get A Break From The Worst Drought In State 5Warning Issued For Rising Surf Of 20 26 Feet 6Mauna Loa Lava Flows Reach Flat Area May Take Two Days To Reach Saddle Road