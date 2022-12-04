Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 4, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Buddy Fox

July 8, 1931 – September 24, 2022

Buddy Fox, whose given name was Norman George Fox, passed away in Maui, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 24, 2022 at the age of 91.

During a unique nearly 45-year journey in what he called Musicland, Buddy Fox was a club and concert producer and promotor, talent booker, artist manager, and journalist, mostly in New York City. He was semi-retired on the island of Maui, for the last 17 years of his impactful life. His loss is deeply felt by his life partner of nearly 12 years, his loving family, and many, many friends.

The memorial service for Buddy Fox on Dec. 11, 2022 will be both in-person on Maui, and available via Zoom.

The service will begin at noon in Hawaiʻi, which is at 2 p.m. in California and 5 p.m. in New York. To request the Zoom link or be informed of future ways that Buddy Fox will be honored, please send an email to [email protected]

Buddy Fox was born on July 8, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to John “Jack” Fox and Dorothy Brown Lissner Fox. He is survived by his loving partner Anne Marie Sternbach, his sister, Phoebe Biscow Brown, his son Quentin Fox and wife Lisa, his daughter Alix Fox Cutrone and husband John, and his four grandsons, Jackson, Ryan, Zeke, and Oliver.

Buddy studied political science and economics at Leicester College Division of Clark University, where he made the dean’s list. After 2 1/2 years there, he enlisted in the army, rising to the rank of tech sergeant during the Korean War. Because of his intelligence and analytical ability, Buddy Fox was assigned to the NSA.

Buddy was a music man. After being stationed in Texas and then working in the garment industry out of Dallas in his twenties, he returned to New York City in 1962 and began a long career on the Manhattan nightclub circuit.

Buddy’s work at The Limelight and a live music discotheque in New York’s Greenwich Village led to him becoming resident manager of the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. There, he put on Procol Harum’s first show, Janis Joplin’s first Chicago show, and Chicago’s first show. The many subsequent firsts at other venues are too numerous to detail here.

Returning to Manhattan in 1968, Buddy took a waiter-bartender job at The Ninth Circle, eventually becoming general manager. He was then invited to be part of the creation of Reno Sweeney in Greenwich Village. Buddy frequently said that managing this cabaret was his greatest professional achievement. He was proud of the ambience that he created, the acts that he booked, the showcases that helped develop new talent, and the clientele that he attracted.

The very special time at Reno Sweeney was followed by two years managing Ones, a Tribeca bar and discotheque. When it was time to move on, Buddy took another bartender job, at the recently-opened Lone Star Cafe — a Country-Western nightclub on the corner of 5th Avenue and 13th Street. Six weeks later, he was general manager and talent coordinator.

Intuitively realizing that a New York City club would not survive playing Country bands every night, Buddy added Retro, Blues, R&B, and “anything that fell within the realm of Honky Tonk” into the mix. Recognizing a correlation between the two genres, he initially focused on booking Blues acts in addition to Country. Buddy said he had a great ride at the Lone Star for 11 1/2 years. He left the Lone Star some time after the original location closed and it reopened as the Lonestar Roadhouse in midtown Manhattan.

After a year or so doing some consulting work, Buddy became the general manager and talent booker at Manny’s Car Wash, a new blues club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Buddy and Manny’s enjoyed a great ten-year run. Manny’s Car Wash was twice voted Best Blues Club in America and once Best Nightclub in New York by the New York Nightlife Association.

Buddy was also the MC for NYC’s Blues Cruises and several blues festivals. He served on the Board of Directors of the Blues Foundation and the Ziegfeld Alumni Association (which his mother founded in 1935). Proudly, in 2014, he was inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame. Buddy received awards from many organizations throughout his life for his community service and his impact on the music world.

An example of Buddy’s great generosity was donation of his wealth of music memorabilia, including valuable signed albums, for benefits that he organized for musicians in need and other causes, such as natural disaster relief.

Buddy loved his work and poured his heart and soul into it. A great friend to musicians and music lovers alike, he was known as someone who supported and valued what musicians do. Buddy Fox had a knack for not only finding talented musicians and bringing them together, but also for developing meaningful relationships with artists and their representatives across several musical genres.

Buddy frequently said that the business of managing clubs had been one not just of detail, but of infinite detail. Whether planning menu items such as a watercress and mandarin orange salad, making sure all light fixtures were functioning, doing on-the-fly PA system adjustments, fulfilling performers’ requests, or expertly tending bar in a pinch, Buddy was keeping close tabs on what was going on in every corner of a venue.

During semi-retirement on the island of Maui, in Hawaiʻi, Buddy brought his managerial skills, attention to detail, and welcoming presence to caring for a very beautiful vacation property owned by his oldest and best friend. He lived happily in a lovely cottage on the property beginning in 2005. He invited Anne Marie to join him there in 2010, and they remained devoted partners.

Buddy’s love of both live and filmed entertainment began in childhood. His mother, who had been a Ziegfeld Follies Girl before his birth, maintained contacts on Broadway, and took him to many shows. Young Buddy was enthralled when Carmen Miranda stroked his chin. Buddy spent many boyhood Saturday afternoons at movie matinees. These experiences were the start of his lifelong interest in — and a large store of accumulated knowledge about — many aspects of theater, film, and TV. He had an amazing retention of plots and casting and could often recognize actors by their voices decades after last hearing them.

Buddy attended a multitude of shows and concerts in addition to those that he produced, promoted, and MCed. Having enjoyed straight plays and musicals all his life, he packed in as many New York shows as possible before heading to Hawaii. On Maui, Buddy continued enjoying music and theater events in both intimate and larger venues.

A great cook, Buddy enjoyed sharing meals of his own creation and those served at a variety of eateries. From a taco stand to a lūʻau or an upscale oceanside restaurant, Buddy relished dining out on Maui as he had in Manhattan. Many remember that Buddy loved a good martini (slightly dirty). In recent years he cut down, having a martini or other liquor only very rarely. Martinelli’s sparkling cider became his most frequently-imbibed celebratory toast.

Buddy read voraciously… fiction and nonfiction books, the New York Times, New York-related magazines, and more. When printed material became difficult to read, he continued online… New York Times and local news, searches on a wide range of topics, Wikipedia articles, and Facebook posts. Buddy discovered additional online information sources for a project close to his heart: compiling an extensive list of Jews in public life who had changed their names… entertainers, artists in many fields, writers, sports figures, and more.

Buddy had great strength and stamina and enjoyed physical activity, having played handball, basketball, football, and tennis in former years. Through his mid-70s, while still maintaining a heavy work schedule, Buddy power-walked Manhattan streets and frequently went dancing. On Maui, Buddy walked the varied terrain of the property he managed and exercised in the pool as well as in the cottage he lived in. Through much of his eighties, he continued involvement in physical aspects of property management, including watering many of the tropical plants that he loved.

Buddy was an avid and very knowledgeable football devotee, and a loyal fan of the Texas A&M University team and the New York Jets. His spot-on analyses would often precede those of the TV announcers. If asked what team he favored when the Aggies or the Jets weren’t playing he often said that he just wanted to see a good game. When there was no football to watch, Buddy often turned to golf, and sometimes tennis or horse or auto races.

Buddy Fox was a true legend. He was an amazing man who had the ability to captivate you with his great stories of the wonderful opportunities and experiences he lived. Buddy was appreciated for his sharp mind, phenomenal memory, unique and sometimes whimsical perspective, and dry sense of humor.

Buddy loved his family and many friends dearly and expressed how grateful he was to have them all in his life.

Immediately upon learning of his passing, beloved friends in the New York music world organized a blues jam in celebration of Buddy’s life. This and an outpouring of tributes are testaments to the very positive role Buddy played in the careers of many musicians and others in the music business. Many friends in other fields have similar stories of their love and admiration for Buddy and his welcome influence in their lives.

Buddy Fox is remembered with abundant love and will have a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Elliott Kehano

October 15, 1964 – October 20, 2022

Macrina Tacdol

January 14, 1940 – October 23, 2022

Macrina R. A. Tacdol , 82 of Wailuku, Maui passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022. She was born in Baccara, Ilocos Norte Philippines on Jan. 14, 1940, and retired as an RN at Hale Makua Wailuku in 1998. She is survived by her daughter Stacey Lee Tacdol Barayuga, along with grandchildren Kayla- Jane Jones (Dylan), Kristen, Kelly and Kami and one great grandson Ethan Tacdol Jones.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt mahalo to all the caregivers, survived by her step mother Laurena Aceret and step sister Nora (Benny) DeGuzman, niece Charissa and nephew Cheston DeGuzman.

Macrina is predeceased by her loving husband Fernando Tacdol and her brother Demetrio (Veronica) Aceret. Her parents Vicente and Maria Aceret.

She will be remembered for her smile, her kind and carefree heart. She enjoyed being around family and friends . Macrina lives in our hearts and memories forever.

Public viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Norman’s Family Mortuary, with 6 p.m. public viewing, and a 7 p.m. service. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 2 at St. Ann church, with a 9 a.m. public viewing, Mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery.

Sarah Villanueva

April 1, 1957 – October 31, 2022

Sarah Ku‘uipo Villanueva, 65, of Maui, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Sarah was born on April 1, 1957, to Arnold and Cynthia Allencastre.

In 1981, Sarah moved with her family from Maui to Eugene, Oregon. She was very active in her sons’ school and athletic activities. She was part of the booster clubs, donating a lot of her time raising funds for the various sport teams. In 2009 Sarah returned home to Maui.

Sarah leaves behind two sons, Elton and Gary Villanueva, and three grandchildren, Kayla K Villanueva, Kai K Villanueva and Kanaloa K Villanueva.

The family will be having a potluck celebration of life at the 4th Marine Division Memorial Park on Dec. 4 starting at 12 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at: www.NormansMortuary.com

Rogelio Dela Cruz

April 5, 1940 – October 31, 2022

Rogelio Vinoray Dela Cruz, 82 passed away in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi on Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in the Philippines on April 5, 1940.

He is predeceased by his parents; Clemente and Maria Dela Cruz and his wife Rufina Sagario Dela Cruz, his siblings; Delphin Dela Cruz and Trining Dela Cruz.

He is survived by his daughter; Rosie Sagario Santos (Rick), Son; Roland Dela Cruz, his siblings; Myriam (Arnold) Mamis, Samson (Elma) Dela Cruz, Eden (Alfred) Cabeza, Edwin (Lenny) Dela Cruz, Jessie (Lilia) Dela Cruz, and two grandchildren; Miyka Santos and Kolten Santos.

Funeral Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Service starts at 7 p.m. Second Day will be on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, with visitation from 9-11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

Bryan Gorkoski

December 16, 1955 – November 12, 2022

Bryan David Gorkoski, 66, peacefully passed from this life at home under the care of Hospice Maui and comforted by family on Nov. 12, 2022, in Makawao, Hawaiʻi due to chronic health conditions caused by strokes and cancer.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Greenwood (Matt), of Whitman, Massachusetts; his son, John Gorkoski (Cendi), of Makawao, Hawaiʻi; his granddaughter, Ava Gentile, of Whitman, Massachusetts; his mother, Jo Anne Gorkoski, of Brunswick, Ohio; his sister, Susie White (Preston) of Lakewood, Ohio. Bryan is preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Gorkoski, and sister-in-law, Ann Gorkoski, of Strongsville, Ohio.

Bryan was born on Dec. 16, 1955 in Parma, Ohio, and was the middle of three children to parents Chester Gorkoski and Jo Anne Gorkoski. He graduated from Padua Franciscan High School in 1974 where he was a standout member of the wrestling team going undefeated his senior year and winning the Crown Conference in his weight class. Bryan was an all-around athlete, lettering in wrestling and football and was also a guard at the local ice skating rink.

Bryan started his career shortly after high school at Ford Motor Company where he worked for over 30 years and eventually retired. He initially worked in the foundry, followed by the engine plant, then later was accepted into the skilled trades tinsmith apprenticeship program where he eventually became a journeyman in his trade.

Bryan was a loving son, father, and grandfather. He loved golfing, fishing, camping and talking politics. Bryan’s family and friends will always remember him as a happy person who loved to tell jokes, always looked on the brighter side of things, and enjoyed the simple things life had to offer. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family, but never forgotten.

A memorial service is being planned in the Cleveland area for the first week in April when family members are safe to travel to Ohio. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bryan’s life. If you would like more information, please contact Amy Greenwood at [email protected]

Condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.

Robert Kutz

December 21, 1950 – November 13, 2022

Robert Michael Kutz, 71, passed away on Nov. 13, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. “Bob,” “Fat Bob,” or “Bula Bob,” as he was also known worldwide, was born in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 21, 1950 to Albert Kutz and Betty Jean Harp. He graduated from North Eugene High School in Eugene, Oregon. Bob was a US Army veteran. He would later go on to work for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier, and later obtained his Associates Degree in computer science.

Bob’s love for motorcycles and dirt bikes highlighted his life from his teens through his final days. He was part of the Honda Racing Team in the 70s. He would later enjoy touring the mainland with friends every summer on his Harley Davidson.

Bob had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes and playing pranks. He loved animals and kids. And all animals and kids loved Uncle Bob! For the past twenty years, Fiji was a second home for Bob.

Bob is survived by his wife, Reinette, and two sons, Trevor Walter and Devin (Summers) Walter. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Adalyn Mahealani Walter, Matthias Kainoa Walter and Paisley Pistol Annie Walter. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Abbott.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Kēōkea Park pavilion from 12 to 3 p.m.

The family would like to thank his many doctors and most especially the awesome and caring staff at Hospice Maui.

Mary Ann Izon

October 19, 1937 – November 14, 2022

Mary Ann Izon, 85, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022 at her home in Kīhei.

She was predeceased by her Mother and Father Clarence and Evelyn Johnson of Moscow Idaho. She is survived by her husband Elberto Izon, her son Roderick Izon. As well as her brothers Erv, Dave and Brian Johnson, and sisters Mona Dewey, Cindy McShane, and Sharon Johnson.

She was born Oct. 19, 1937 in Moscow, Idaho. She graduated from University of Idaho with a Business teaching degree. Eventually moved to Maui in 1967 where she accepted a teaching position at Henry Perrine Baldwin High School, where she worked for more than 30 years.

She was a great family woman as well as a loving mother who was deeply involved with her local church. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, reading, and sewing. Her family and friends will remember her as a fun loving and kind person.

Thank you to Trinity Church by the Sea and Valley Isle Caregivers for their wonderful and loving care for my mom.

She will be cremated and her service will be held at Trinity Church by the Sea Kīhei on Dec. 17, 2022. Services start at 10 a.m. and a memorial luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. in the church chapel. Aloha attire encouraged. Ash spreading will be done at a later date.

Flowers and Notes can be sent to 152 Lanakila Pl. Kīhei, HI, 96753. Family requests in lieu of donations, please consider a donation to the Maui Humane Society. Condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.

Theresa Flores

February 22, 1936 – November 15, 2022

Theresa Audrey Flores, known to most as “Aunty Audrey”, went home with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2022 at the age of 86. She was born to the late Aiona and Lydia Wong on Feb. 22, 1936.

She is predeceased by her loving husband James E Flores Sr. and survived by Myrna Blake and Victoria Purdy.

Aunty Audrey was a mainstay at the Maui Hukilau & Seaside Hotels for many years. After retirement, she went back to work for the Maui Parks Department. Aunty Audrey was a talented Maui girl. She loved playing music, especially the piano. She had a good hand in cards and not to mention, an amazing cook. She was loved by many and will most definitely be missed by all.

Special thanks to Dr. Nagasaka, M. D. for her many years of care and to Islands Hospice and all the staff, for their loving care.

A service with viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Norman’s Mortuary, 105 Waiʻale Road in Wailuku, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Online Condolences can be made at: www.NormansMortuary.com

Debbie Hisashima

May 13, 1967 – November 16, 2022

Debbie Hisashima, 55 of Haʻikū, Maui passed away on Nov. 16, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on May 13, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Hope Chapel in Kīhei. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by services starting at 10:30 a.m.

Debbie was a teacher at Pukalani Elementary School. She enjoyed traveling, walking with family and friends and inspiring young children. She is pre-deceased by her father, George Fukuda and survived by her mother, Barbara Fukuda; her husband, Kary Hisashima; her three daughters, Kyllie, Jaccie and Lannie; her siblings, Tammie Sawada (Jordan), Sharrie Tamura and Kevin Fukuda; her nieces, Kristen Sawada and Hannah Tamura; and her nephew, Jared Sawada.

Sandra Wheiler

March 24, 1945 – November 18, 2022

Sandra Lee Wheiler, 77, of Pāhoa, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022. Born March 24, 1945, in San Diego, CA, she was a retired waitress.

She is survived by husband, Robert Wheiler, of Pāhoa; daughter, Cheri Lee Webb of Portland, OR; father, Neal Christensen of Walla Walla, WA; brother, Jim Paquette of Palmer, AK; sister, Gale Williams of Menitee, CA; 2 Grandchildren; in addition to numerous aunts and cousins.

Private services held.

Michael Kahala Greig

July 15, 1966 – November 18, 2022

Michael Kahala Greig, 56, passed away peacefully at his home in his sleep. Kahala, as he was known, was a Maui Police Officer after which he became a Juvenile Investigator for the County of Maui Prosecutor’s office, serving a total of 25 years.

An accomplished musician, Kahala could be seen and heard playing Hawaiian music, on a regular basis, at the Old Lahaina Lūʻau, Dukes, the Hawaiʻi Visitors Association’s airport performances, and pitching in when needed with other musicians performing at various hotels, concerts, and tourist events.

In addition and just as important, Kahala volunteered every Sunday and/or Tuesdays to teach and accompany Lahainaluna High School’s Boarders’ Chorus; the Hawaiiana Club; and Kanikapila, a group of students who learned to play the ʻukulele, bass, and guitar from Uncle Kahala to accompany the Boarders’ Chorus and Hawaiiana Club as they performed at various functions. He was carrying on the legacy that his father, the Late Jimmie Greig started at Lahainaluna: the Boarders’ Chorus and Hawaiiana Club. These students were taught not only to carry on the Hawaiian songs, dances, and cultural values but also to give back to our community and state. Kahala, as its music director, helped steward the iconic David Malo Day Hoʻolaulea.

Kahala is predeceased by his parents Jimmie Greig and Josephine Cosma Greig Blair. He is survived by his wife, Princisca “Lei” Greig; son Avery (Nicole) Goo and grandson, Jace Ioane Egleserio Goo. He leaves behind siblings James “Buddy” Greig, Ilima Marcel (Danton) Greig-Hong; niece, Nohili Ligaya; nephew, Nephi Kahikinui Kiong Sun; and numerous, loving aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind his two beloved pets, Schatzie and Hachiko.

“Me ke aloha pumehana, Kahala. We will feel you in the wind as it whispers through the trees; listen to your voice as you sing through the flowers that surround you; and will welcome your legacy to dwell in the quiet of our hearts.”

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, Maui. Visitation over urn will be held from 9-11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. and lunch at 12 p.m.

Michael Neal Sardinha

March 5, 1965 – November 20, 2022

Michael N. Sardinha, 57, of Kahului, passed away on Nov. 20, 2022. He was born March 5, 1965, in Wailuku, Maui. He was a former employee of Maui Land and Pineapple Company. He enjoyed riding his moped and hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Sardinha; sisters, Corinna Cadiz (Mark), Virgie Delapinia (Carl) and Denise Sardinha (Chris); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, William C. Sardinha Sr.; brothers, William “Billy” Sardinha, Jr.; and Jerome Sardinha.

Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary; services begin at 7 p.m.; cremation will follow.

Robert Kahoohanohano

January 22, 1981 – November 21, 2022

Robert Kahoohanohano, 41, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022. He was born on Jan. 22, 1981 in Wailuku.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family requests casual attire with colors black and/or red.

Scattering of ashes to follow soon after services.

Robert worked as a professional mover on Maui. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Kahoohanohano; significant other, Tiane Kaupe; children, Tehani Kaupe, Kaiani Pacheco, Kymani Pacheco; Mailani Kahoohanohano; his siblings, Chelsea Amato (Ben), Sheleah Kahoohanohano (John), Lihau Kahoohanohano (RC); and numerous nieces & nephews.