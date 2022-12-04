Maui Surf
Maui Surf Forecast for December 04, 2022
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
