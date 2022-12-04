Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 04, 2022

December 4, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

