Hawaiʻi State Senate finalizes leadership and committee assignments
The Hawaiʻi State Senate finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 32nd Legislature that opens on Jan. 18, 2023.
Leadership and committee assignments of the 15 standing committees are included below. Maui members are highlighted.
Leadership:
- President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi
- Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani
- Majority Leader: Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha
- Majority Floor Leader: Senator Glenn Wakai
- Assistant Majority Floor Leader: Senator Lynn DeCoite
- Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.
- Majority Whip: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Henry J.C. Aquino
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Jarrett Keohokalole
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Chris Lee
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III
- Minority Leader: Senator Kurt Fevella
- Minority Floor Leader: Senator Brenton Awa
Committee Assignments:
- Agriculture and Environment (AEN)
- Gabbard, Mike (Chair)
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Vice Chair)
- DeCoite, Lynn
- Rhoads, Karl
- Awa, Brenton
- Commerce, Consumer Protection (CPN)
- Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol (Vice Chair)
- McKelvey, Angus L.K.
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
- Awa, Brenton
- Education (EDU)
- Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair)
- Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair)
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
- Fevella, Kurt
- Energy, Economic Development and Tourism (EET)
- DeCoite, Lynn (Chair)
- Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- Kim, Donna Mercado
- Fevella, Kurt
- Government Operations (GVO)
- McKelvey, Angus L.K. (Chair)
- Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)
- San Buenaventura, Joy A.
- Wakai, Glenn
- Awa, Brenton
- Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)
- Shimabukuro, Maile S.L. (Chair)
- Fevella, Kurt (Vice Chair)
- Ihara, Jr., Les
- Keohokalole, Jarrett
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
- Health and Human Services (HHS)
- San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y.
- Shimabukuro, Maile S.L.
- Awa, Brenton
- Higher Education (HRE)
- Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)
- Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C.
- Fevella, Kurt
- Housing (HOU)
- Chang, Stanley (Chair)
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo (Vice Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C.
- Rhoads, Karl
- Awa, Brenton
- Judiciary (JDC)
- Rhoads, Karl (Chair)
- Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C.
- San Buenaventura, Joy A.
- Awa, Brenton
- Labor and Technology (LBT)
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Chair)
- Lee, Chris (Vice Chair)
- Ihara, Jr., Les
- Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C.
- Fevella, Kurt
- Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs (PSM)
- Wakai, Glenn (Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- McKelvey, Angus L.K.
- Awa, Brenton
- Transportation and Culture & Arts (TCA)
- Lee, Chris (Chair)
- Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C.
- Keohokalole, Jarrett
- Awa, Brenton
- Water and Land (WTL)
- Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Chang, Stanley
- McKelvey, Angus L.K.
- Fevella, Kurt
- Ways and Means (WAM)
- Dela Cruz, Donovan M. (Chair)
- Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. (Vice Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C.
- DeCoite, Lynn
- Inouye, Lorraine R.
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- Kidani, Michelle N.
- Kim, Donna Mercado
- Lee, Chris
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y.
- Shimabukuro, Maile S.L.
- Wakai, Glenn
- Fevella, Kurt
