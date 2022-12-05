Listen to this Article 2 minutes

Hawaiʻi Senate Chambers. PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Majority (file 4.29.21)

The Hawaiʻi State Senate finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 32nd Legislature that opens on Jan. 18, 2023.

Leadership and committee assignments of the 15 standing committees are included below. Maui members are highlighted.

Leadership:

President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi

Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani

Majority Leader: Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha

Majority Floor Leader: Senator Glenn Wakai

Assistant Majority Floor Leader: Senator Lynn DeCoite

Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.

Majority Whip: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Henry J.C. Aquino

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Jarrett Keohokalole

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Chris Lee

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III

Minority Leader: Senator Kurt Fevella

Minority Floor Leader: Senator Brenton Awa

Committee Assignments:

Agriculture and Environment (AEN) Gabbard, Mike (Chair) Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Vice Chair) DeCoite, Lynn Rhoads, Karl Awa, Brenton

Commerce, Consumer Protection (CPN) Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair) Fukunaga, Carol (Vice Chair) McKelvey, Angus L.K. Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” Awa, Brenton

Education (EDU) Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair) Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair) Kanuha, Dru Mamo Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” Fevella, Kurt

Energy, Economic Development and Tourism (EET) DeCoite, Lynn (Chair) Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair) Fukunaga, Carol Kim, Donna Mercado Fevella, Kurt

Government Operations (GVO) McKelvey, Angus L.K. (Chair) Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair) San Buenaventura, Joy A. Wakai, Glenn Awa, Brenton

Hawaiian Affairs (HWN) Shimabukuro, Maile S.L. (Chair) Fevella, Kurt (Vice Chair) Ihara, Jr., Les Keohokalole, Jarrett Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”

Health and Human Services (HHS) San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Chair) Aquino, Henry J.C. (Vice Chair) Moriwaki, Sharon Y. Shimabukuro, Maile S.L. Awa, Brenton

Higher Education (HRE) Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair) Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair) Fukunaga, Carol Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. Fevella, Kurt

Housing (HOU) Chang, Stanley (Chair) Kanuha, Dru Mamo (Vice Chair) Aquino, Henry J.C. Rhoads, Karl Awa, Brenton

Judiciary (JDC) Rhoads, Karl (Chair) Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair) Elefante, Brandon J.C. San Buenaventura, Joy A. Awa, Brenton

Labor and Technology (LBT) Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Chair) Lee, Chris (Vice Chair) Ihara, Jr., Les Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. Fevella, Kurt

Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs (PSM) Wakai, Glenn (Chair) Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair) Fukunaga, Carol McKelvey, Angus L.K. Awa, Brenton

Transportation and Culture & Arts (TCA) Lee, Chris (Chair) Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair) Elefante, Brandon J.C. Keohokalole, Jarrett Awa, Brenton

Water and Land (WTL) Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair) Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair) Chang, Stanley McKelvey, Angus L.K. Fevella, Kurt

Ways and Means (WAM) Dela Cruz, Donovan M. (Chair) Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. (Vice Chair) Aquino, Henry J.C. DeCoite, Lynn Inouye, Lorraine R. Kanuha, Dru Mamo Kidani, Michelle N. Kim, Donna Mercado Lee, Chris Moriwaki, Sharon Y. Shimabukuro, Maile S.L. Wakai, Glenn Fevella, Kurt

