Maui Arts & Entertainment

Seabury Hall to Host “Kupuohi: An Evening of Mele, Hula, and Moʻolelo”

December 5, 2022, 9:08 AM HST
* Updated December 5, 9:09 AM
Seabury Hall Kupuohi 2022.

Seabury Hall’s Hawaiian Studies program will host its Kupuohi performance on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. 

The night will feature a medley of performances celebrating the dance, song, and storytelling of Hawaiʻi by the students of Seabury Hall’s Hawaiian Studies program.

Admission is free but reservations are required. Reservations can be made at: SeaburyHall.org/arts

“Kupuohi means to flourish, to grow. This is a special performance for our students as it showcases all of the growth they’ve worked hard to achieve throughout the school year,” said Kumu Kamalei Kawaʻa, Hawaiian Studies Instructor. “We are looking forward to sharing this wonderful night of song and stories with our community.”

