Nineteen firefighter recruits graduate with the MFD’s 38th Recruit Class. PC: Maui Fire Department.

Nineteen firefighter recruits graduated from the Maui Fire Department’s 38th Recruit Class on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

The 23 week Recruit Training Program was designed to educate, train and evaluate fire recruits on the many skills and disciplines necessary to serve the public as a firefighter.

All 19 newly sworn in firefighters will be joining the MFD ranks and will be assigned to Maui County fire stations on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

Graduates include: Bradley Cacayorin, Kainalu Cadman, Melvin Catugal, Taylor Friesen, Kaimana Gerard, Kapono Hoopii, Jordan Hootkins, Kazutaka Iinuma-Nakaaki, Ronson Iniba, Kaleb Jakobsen, Kainalu Kealoha, Connor Kihune, Nicholas King, Bryant Kubo, Kaui Maioho, Justin Mors, Kapa Palakiko, Kaaukai Rowland, and Eric Scala.

Recruits received their badges and took their oath during the ceremony with each recruit selecting a special family member to carry out the traditional “Pinning of the Badge.”

Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura delivered the time honored Firefighter’s Oath of Office. Graduating recruits were presented with various awards, recognizing those who finished at the top of their class.

Academics Award – Kazutaka Iinuma-Nakaaki: Presented to the recruit with the highest scholastic average on all written course examinations administered throughout the training program.

Functional Skills – Ka’aukai Rowland: Presented to the recruit who demonstrated the highest competency in functional skills assessments throughout the training program.

Firefighter Spirit, Ho’ulu Award – Kaui Maioho: Named in honor of the late Fire Captain, Charles Iwata, this award honors the true passion and firefighter spirit that Captain Iwata was so widely known for. This award is presented to the recruit who displayed a high moral character and exceptional attitude, and whose conduct expresses respect and heart towards others, and to the firefighting profession.

Most Outstanding, Overall – Kainalu Kealoha: Selected by recruit training officers, this award is presented to the recruit that excelled in every phase of recruit training, and demonstrated outstanding leadership ability, projected an exceptional attitude, and led their class in physical fitness performance.

Outstanding Team – Kainalu Cadman, Kaleb Jakobsen: This award is presented to the two-person team who demonstrated the ability to work though hands on drills expediently and efficiently.