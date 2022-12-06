Maui Preparatory Academy’s Bozich Center sponsors contributed $36,000 this year to the independent school serving preschool through 12th grade in West Maui.

It’s Aliʻi level sponsors are: RayChin.com, Lahaina Stables and Triplett ʻOhana.

Photo Courtesy: Maui Prep

The donations from the Aliʻi, ʻOhana and Hui sponsors provide unrestricted funding that supports Maui Prep’s operating budget professional enrichment, financial aid, technology and equipment upgrades, security and safety, and facility improvements.

Maui Prep launched their 2022 – 2023 Bozich Center Sponsorship to connect with the local business community. The opportunity to participate in the sponsorship is available through May 2023 and a sponsor’s tax deductible gift will directly support Maui Prep’s greatest needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a not-for-profit school, Maui Prep relies on community partnerships to be able to provide quality college preparatory education for West Maui students.

“Let’s come together to mālama nā keiki, to create more opportunities for West Maui children to thrive,” said Dr. Miguel Solis, Maui Prep Head of School.

The 2022 – 2023 Bozich Center Sponsorship benefits summary can be viewed on https://www.mauiprep.org/giving/gifts-sponsorships. This sponsorship package will run until May 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD