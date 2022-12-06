Maui News

Sen. McKelvey to host community talk story sessions on Maui, joined by House Reps. Cochran and Amato

December 6, 2022, 4:59 AM HST
Rep. Elle Cochran, Sen. Angus McKelvey, Rep. Teerez Amato.

Senator Angus McKelvey (Senate District 6 – West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū, South Maui) will host two community talk story meetings – one on Dec. 12 in Lahaina, and another on Dec. 13 in Kīhei.

He will be joined by Representative Elle Cochran (House District 14 –  Māʻalaea, West Maui, Kahakuloa, Waiehu) and Representative Terez Amato (House District 11 – portion of Māʻalaea, Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena, Keoneʻōʻio), respectively.  

Community members are invited to attend the free event. Light refreshments will be served.  

Community Talk Story Meetings 

  • Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina). Representative Elle Cochran will join Senator Angus McKelvey.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Altitude Deck, Kihei Charter School – 650 Lipoa Parkway, Kīhei. Representative Terez Amato will join Senator Angus McKelvey.

