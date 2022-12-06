Rep. Elle Cochran, Sen. Angus McKelvey, Rep. Teerez Amato.

Senator Angus McKelvey (Senate District 6 – West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū, South Maui) will host two community talk story meetings – one on Dec. 12 in Lahaina, and another on Dec. 13 in Kīhei.

He will be joined by Representative Elle Cochran (House District 14 – Māʻalaea, West Maui, Kahakuloa, Waiehu) and Representative Terez Amato (House District 11 – portion of Māʻalaea, Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena, Keoneʻōʻio), respectively.

Community members are invited to attend the free event. Light refreshments will be served.

Community Talk Story Meetings

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 , from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina). Representative Elle Cochran will join Senator Angus McKelvey.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Altitude Deck, Kihei Charter School – 650 Lipoa Parkway, Kīhei. Representative Terez Amato will join Senator Angus McKelvey.