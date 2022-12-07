Cold Stone Creamery. PC: Grace Macpherson

Cold Stone Creamery Kīhei announced the location is hosting a Customer Appreciation Weekend event Friday Dec. 9 to Sunday Dec. 11, 2022.

Located at 225 Pi‘ikea Avenue in the Pi‘ilani Village Shopping Center Food Court, Cold Stone Creamery Kīhei has been serving the Maui community for over 20 years. Joshua Kong and Lindsey Kalaiwa‘a, 2008 Kamehameha Schools Maui graduates, became the store’s newest franchisees in August 2022.

“Cold Stone ice cream starts with using the highest quality ingredients and ends with our signature process of preparing a custom Creation on a frozen granite stone,” said Kong. “We consider ourselves to be in the people business, making ice cream that each customer dreams up with the wildest of imaginations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Various in-store offers include:

Dec. 9-11, 2022

10% off cake orders placed for pick up by Jan. 31, 2023

Grand Prize Giveaway – free Cold Stone birthday party at Ultimate Air Maui (up to a $525 value)

De. 9, 2022 – Old School Friday

Happy Hour! 50% off between 2-6 p.m. (Minimum spend of $10 required)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

De. 10, 2022 – Giveaway Saturday

Spin to Win. Spin the Prize Wheel between 2-6 p.m. for a chance to win a $5, $10, or $20 Voucher (minimum spend of $20 required)

Dec. 11, 2022 – ‘Ohana Day Sunday

Kids Eat Free. Free Kids Size Creation with the purchase of any size Creation

Free waffle bowl or cone with the purchase of any size Creation

*Additional restrictions apply. See store for details.

Cold Stone Creamery. PC: Grace Macpherson

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cold Stone is built around the concept of making people happy, and stores stand by these words in everything they do. From the energetic Cold Stone crew to the laughter of a family enjoying after-dinner treats, “if it has to do with being happy, you’ll find it all at Cold Stone,” according to franchisees.