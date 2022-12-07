Maui News

Wind Advisory for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; Warning for Big Island summits

December 7, 2022, 7:39 PM HST
Enhanced radar. NOAA/NWS. (12.7.22)

A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; and a Wind Warning is in effect for the Big Island summits.

The National Weather Service advises that east winds will increase to 45-55 mph across high elevations of the Big Island summits, with localized gusts up to 65 mph expected. At the upper elevations of Haleakalā on Maui, east winds will increase to 35-45 mph.

The wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The wind warning for Leeward Kohala on Hawaiʻi Island is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS advises that strong trades will develop tonight and peak Thursday and Friday, with the strongest winds occurring over and downwind of terrain and in saddle areas.

