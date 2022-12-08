Waikani Stream Bridge. Photo credit: Hawaiʻi DOT, Highways Division.

Intermittent closures of Hāna Highway (Route 360) at Waikani Stream Bridge that was originally scheduled for Dec. 9, has been postponed to Dec. 14, weather permitting.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued the update saying work will take place at mile 19.5 on Wednesday, Dec. 14 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During work hours both lanes of Hāna Highway will be closed for up to 30 minutes at a time as the HDOT contractor conducts drainage and pavement repairs on the bridge.

Traffic will be held at pullout areas on either side of Waikani Bridge during the intermittent closures. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone. There will be no pedestrian access over the bridge during the work for the safety of the pedestrians.

Department officials say repair work is necessary to ensure continued connectivity on Hāna Highway. The Waikani Stream Bridge is weight posted at 10 tons.

All work is weather permitting. If it is too wet to conduct the needed work on Dec. 14, the intermittent closures may take place Dec. 16. Another notice will be sent if this is the case.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation and patience as crews work to maintain and improve Hāna Highway.