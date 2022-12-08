Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 6-8 7-9 7-9

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:36 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:59 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:35 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:17 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will continue to fade through the day. A small, longer period reinforcement from the north northwest moving through today and will keep north and west-facing surf from completely leveling out as we head into the weekend. Strengthening trades will significantly increase short period wind driven waves along many east-facing shores. As east trade speeds peak through Friday, rough nearshore conditions along eastern shores may reach High Surf Advisory heights.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.