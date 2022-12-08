Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 08, 2022

December 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
7-9
7-9 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:36 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:59 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:35 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:17 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will continue to fade through the day. A small, longer period reinforcement from the north northwest moving through today and will keep north and west-facing surf from completely leveling out as we head into the weekend. Strengthening trades will significantly increase short period wind driven waves along many east-facing shores. As east trade speeds peak through Friday, rough nearshore conditions along eastern shores may reach High Surf Advisory heights. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Pwf Whale Spotted Off Maui With Blunt Force Injuries Likely Caused By A Vessel Strike      219 Firefighters Graduate From Maui Fire Departments 38th Recruit Class      3New Breakout At Mauna Loa Flow Front Slows The Advance Of Lava Towards Highway      4Grand Opening Held For Kaiaulu O Kupuohi Affordable Housing Project In Lahaina Maui      5Wind Advisory For Portions Of Maui Lanaʻi And Kahoʻolawe Warning For Big Island Summits      6Hvo Live Stream Video Of Fissure 3 At Mauna Loa Shows 130 Foot Lava Fountain