Maui Surf Forecast for December 08, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|7-9
|7-9
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate size, medium-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will continue to fade through the day. A small, longer period reinforcement from the north northwest moving through today and will keep north and west-facing surf from completely leveling out as we head into the weekend. Strengthening trades will significantly increase short period wind driven waves along many east-facing shores. As east trade speeds peak through Friday, rough nearshore conditions along eastern shores may reach High Surf Advisory heights.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com