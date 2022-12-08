Maui News

Shark/human encounter reported in Kīhei

December 8, 2022, 1:21 PM HST
* Updated December 8, 2:27 PM
Maui Now graphic.
An air search is underway along the south Maui shoreline. Ocean Safety Personnel are also patrolling area waters. This video is from Keawakapu Beach. VC: Leila Kalani Larson (12.8.22)

DOCARE officers and first responders are on the scene of a reported shark/human encounter in the Kīhei area on Maui.

Ocean Safety personnel aboard department Jet Skis are patrolling area waters, as well as personnel on Rescue Boat 10.

*This is an active response and further details will be posted when they become available.

