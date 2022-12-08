Maui News
Shark/human encounter reported in Kīhei
A
A
A
DOCARE officers and first responders are on the scene of a reported shark/human encounter in the Kīhei area on Maui.
Ocean Safety personnel aboard department Jet Skis are patrolling area waters, as well as personnel on Rescue Boat 10.
*This is an active response and further details will be posted when they become available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments