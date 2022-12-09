Maui News

Safe Parking Program Pilot Project grant proposals sought

December 9, 2022, 5:27 AM HST
The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns is soliciting grant proposals for the new Safe Parking Pilot Program.

The pilot project seeks to establish safe sleeping zones, allowing houseless residents to sleep overnight in their vehicles in designated county lots.   

In September, the County announced the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku had been selected as the pilot program grantee, but it was later determined that a formal procurement was required to release the grant funds. 

Grant applications may be submitted by qualified private nonprofit and for-profit organizations providing, or planning to provide, the specific services required to operate the program.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 19.

