Maui News

Sen. Schatz rises in power

December 9, 2022, 11:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi has gained more power to push the Democratic Party’s agenda and help to forge a coalition to pass legislation in 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., nominated Schatz for the newly created role of Deputy Conference Secretary within the Democratic leadership. Schatz also retains his role as Chief Deputy Whip.

Schatz said the new post puts him in a better position to help shape and defend Democrats’ priorities.

“l Iook forward to working with Leader Schumer and our leadership team on building a stronger future for Hawaiʻi and our country,” Schatz said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schatz was re-elected by 71% of the vote in Hawai‘i this year, giving him the largest margin of victory of any US Senate candidate in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Shark Human Encounter Reported In Kihei 2Maui Police Share Insight On Missing Persons Investigations 3Three Visitors From Kazakhstan Cited After Entering Mauna Loa Closed Areas 4Wind Advisory For Portions Of Maui Lanaʻi And Kahoʻolawe Warning For Big Island Summits 5Maui Mayor Elect Richard Bissen Seeks Resumes Statewide To Serve Administration 6Pwf Whale Spotted Off Maui With Blunt Force Injuries Likely Caused By A Vessel Strike