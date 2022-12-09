US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi has gained more power to push the Democratic Party’s agenda and help to forge a coalition to pass legislation in 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., nominated Schatz for the newly created role of Deputy Conference Secretary within the Democratic leadership. Schatz also retains his role as Chief Deputy Whip.

Schatz said the new post puts him in a better position to help shape and defend Democrats’ priorities.

“l Iook forward to working with Leader Schumer and our leadership team on building a stronger future for Hawaiʻi and our country,” Schatz said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schatz was re-elected by 71% of the vote in Hawai‘i this year, giving him the largest margin of victory of any US Senate candidate in 2022.