Hui Pū (left) was the winner in the Under 18 category; and Chavis Cabanting (right) was named the winner in the 18 & Older category. PC: courtesy

A group of Island music stations joined apparel and lifestyle company, Hawaii’s Finest, in announcing winners of the Hawaii’s Finest Talent musical performance contest today.

In the 18 and under category, a trio of young musicians calling themselves Hui Pū was selected. The group features the talents of: guitarist Donovan “Dre” Alos, a Grand Canyon University student from Mililani; Macyn-Shayne Hanawahine, a Kamehameha Schools Kapālama student from Kapolei on bass; and Kalaʻi Kealoha, Saint Louis School student from Pālolo on ʻukulele.

In the 18 and over category, Chavis Cabanting, originally from Lānaʻi and now an Oʻahu resident, was named the winner. He has been playing the ʻukulele for as long as he can remember and tells organizers he is excited to see how far his passion for music will take him.

Winners were selected following an eight week statewide campaign to find new local artists.

The contest was held in partnership with Pacific Media Group’s KLHI FM –HI92 Maui, KQMQ FM – HI93 Oʻahu, KSRF FM – HI95 Kauaʻi and KAPA FM Hawaiʻi.

The stations solicited listeners statewide to enter the contest for an opportunity to win cash, roundtrip air travel on Southwest Airlines, a professional studio recording session, radio station exposure, and a performance at Hawaii’s Finest 13 Year Anniversary Bash at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Kawika “Veeka”, Program Director, HI92 Maui said, “So stoked for the enthusiasm that was brought on by the contestants. This was a unique opportunity and we’re happy to have our listeners have a hand in this fun campaign.”

“Following HI93 Oʻahu’s successful annual tattoo contest, we continue to celebrate local culture by featuring local music brought to life by Pacific Media Group listeners statewide,” said Kelsey “K-Smooth” Yogi, Program Director, HI93 Oʻahu.

“Pacific Media Group is uniquely positioned to conduct this type of talent search,” said Joshua Mednick, Regional Vice President for Pacific Media Group. “To be able to provide ‘undiscovered talent’ access to sponsorship, studio time, radio airplay and exposure on stage is something we do not take for granted. We are very grateful to our sponsors, especially Southwest Airlines and Hawaii’s Finest for helping us make dreams come true for local performers.”

“Hawaii’s Finest thrives to represent and support all things Hawaiʻi. Through hard work and the Aloha spirit, we promise to never give up or forget where we come from,” said Paulele Alcon, CEO Hawaii’s Finest. “Our brand and clothing company was born on Molokaʻi and opening this contest up to a statewide audience with Pacific Media Group was extremely important to me.”

Tickets to see the winners perform at Hawaii’s Finest 13 Year Anniversary Bash Concert can be purchased online at https://www.hifinest.com/events.

Editor’s note: Hawaiʻi-based media company, Pacific Media Group is also the parent company of Maui Now.