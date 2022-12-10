





























Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi joined the Target retailer in Hilo and first responders in hosting a second annual “Heroes and Helpers” event Saturday morning.

This year’s event was the largest to date with a total of 68 young participants, and was focused primarily on keiki and youth residing in the Hilo district.

“This special event brings much needed joy during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders,” said event organizers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Children were partnered with members of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, DLNR and other agencies. Each youth was given a $100 Target gift card made possible through donations from Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi, Target Corporation, and other community businesses, donors and volunteers.

Heroes included members of the: Hawaiʻi Police Department; Hawaiʻi Fire Department; Hawaiʻi Air National Guard; Hawaiʻi Army National Guard; State Department of Land and Natural Resources; Sheriffs Department of Hilo; and Hawaiʻi Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

Helpers and volunteers were from: Target Stores; Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi; Hawaiian Electric; Starbucks; Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen; DLNR 2022 Recruitment Class; Just Serve Hawaiʻi; VFW Post 3875; and the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donors included: Target Stores; Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi; Hawaiian Electric; Veterans of Foreign Wars Hilo Post 3875; S. Tokunaga Store; Punaluʻu Bakery; Kawamoto Store; Starbucks; Waiakea Water; and Joycelyn Photography.