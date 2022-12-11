Maui News

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center hosts Saturday night moonlit concert

December 11, 2022, 7:39 AM HST
The typically sleepy town of Lānaʻi City burst to life Saturday night as residents enjoyed a holiday concert under the stars featuring live music by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners Del Beazley and Ei Nei.

The event comes as the former pineapple town wraps up its centennial celebration of plantation life that began on the island in 1922. 

The event, hosted by the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center, featured a concert and festival in Dole Park.

There was shopping for holiday gifts, Hawaiian food, keiki activities, art debut, and a book launch.

The fundraiser supports the nonprofit’s work to preserve and perpetuate the island’s unique history. This season the center aims to raise more than $10,000, and is asking for donations through its website: LanaiCHC.org.

Comments

