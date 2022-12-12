Lance Parker

Hawai’i commercial real estate company Alexander & Baldwin promoted Lance K. Parker, currently the company’s chief operating officer, to the additional position of president, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Christopher J. Benjamin, currently president and chief executive officer, will remain the company’s CEO.

“The Board and I are pleased to recognize Lance’s remarkable contributions to A&B and Hawai‘i,” Benjamin said. “Over the past 18 years, Lance has been instrumental in transforming A&B into one of Hawai‘i’s leading commercial real estate companies and the only real estate investment trust focused on and headquartered in the state. His deep Hawai‘i roots and commitment to the local community will enable him to continue to grow A&B’s real estate presence and strengthen our position as Partners for Hawai‘i.”

Parker is a 28-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry. He took the helm of A&B’s real estate business in 2015 and has been A&B’s chief operating officer since November 2021. He joined the Company in 2004 in an acquisition role and has held positions of steadily increasing responsibility throughout his career at A&B.

Parker oversaw the highly successful migration of A&B’s once-disparate mainland portfolio back to Hawai‘i and the development of a fully-integrated, in-house property management and leasing capability.

“It’s an exciting time for A&B, and I am honored to be presented with the opportunity to take on an expanded role,” Parker said.

Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Parker began his career in commercial real estate in Southern California before returning to the islands to join A&B. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Southern California and is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools.