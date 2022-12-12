Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Beatrice V. Opelka

February 23, 1937 – October 30, 2022

Beatrice V. Opelka passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 85. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church with burial to follow at Makawao Cemetery.

Bea, also known as Vida, was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Lithuania to dedicated, well-educated parents, Joseph and Maria Matukas. She was close to her older sister Irene and grandmother Ona. Bea’s childhood was anything but easy. She enjoyed a loving home life in Kaunas with cherished trips to the family farm at Sylagalis until the war began. She lost her mother Maria when she was only 3 years old, but stayed very close to her beloved Papa (Joseph) until his death in 1983. To avoid deportation by the Russians, the family fled to Germany in 1944. She spent many years in situations horribly unique to war until 1949. At that time, her family was sponsored and immigrated to the US. In Chicago, Illinois she began the transition to becoming a proud American citizen while never forgetting her Lithuanian roots. These early years undoubtedly gave her the strength and tenacity her loved ones knew and admired.

She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in psychology in 1959. It was there that she met the love of her life John “Jack” Opelka. They married on Aug. 8, 1959, in Hinsdale, Illinois. They later moved to Kansas City in 1971 where they proceeded to build their own successful company. As Jack developed the business Bea studied art and found it to be a real passion. She made many lifelong friends along the way. As her skills grew, she became a renowned painter known for her impressionistic Kansas landscapes. Among her accolades, one of her paintings hung in the White House during the Reagan administration and another was selected to hang in the American Embassy in Lithuania. This made her quite proud.

After many years of hard work and success she and Jack fulfilled a dream of retiring to a home they built on Maui, Hawaiʻi. They were passionate about family, sailing and traveling the world. She was an extraordinary parent who was always kind, giving, patient and strong. In later life she also found her greatest pleasure was that of being a grandparent. This helped her survive the loss of her beloved Jack in 2015 after 56 years of marriage.

Her survivors include two children Julie (Mark) Watts and Michael (Gloria) Opelka along with three grandchildren, Jack, Frank and Anna Opelka. She was a wonderful, gentle and kind woman who will be missed by many.

Masae Murakami

January 24, 1926 – November 16, 2022

Masae Murakami, 96, of Kahului passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 at Hale Makua.

She was predeceased by her parents Isami and Emi Kusuda, brother Edward Kusuda and granddaughter Kimberly Bal Sloper.

She is survived by daughters Beryl (Eugene) Bal, Aline (Terrance) Takahashi; sister Itsuyo Kusuda; brother Harold (Reiko) Kusuda; granddaughter Melisa (El Alconcel) Takahashi; grandson Travis Takahashi; grandson-in-law William Sloper; great-grandchildren Caroline, Emily and Olivia Sloper, Mayumi and Kyri Alconcel, and Hayden and Kayla Takahashi.

Private services were held. The family request no koden. Donations in her memory may be made to Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, Hale Makua, Hospice Maui, Roselani Place or Nisei Veterans Memorial Center.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hale Makua, Pikake neighborhood, and Hospice Maui for their compassionate care.

Robert Bermel

June 11, 1937 – November 16, 2022

Robert Anthony Bermel, 85, died Nov. 16, 2022, in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. “Bob” or “Bucks” as he was known to many on Maui, was born in Los Angeles, CA, and was raised on the beach, surfing, abalone diving, spearfishing, and enjoyed camping and surfing trips to Mexico. In 1957, Bob, a renowned surfer, along with several others, was the first to surf Waimea Bay, according to the obituary submitted by family. Back in California, he was a lifeguard in Laguna Beach and San Clemente but always wanted to move back to Hawaiʻi.

He moved to Lahaina in 1960, having worked in the construction industry; in restaurants as a bartender, waiter and owner; as a black coral diver; and as a member of a surveying crew. He ended his career by spending time in his greenhouse turning his Olinda property into a tropical paradise.

Bob met Nancy, his wife of 38 years, on New Year’s Day 1984, on the ski slopes in southwest Colorado where he was co-owner of a restaurant and bar, having left Maui once again to pursue his dream of learning to ski. They married eight months later and spent many weekends skiing, camping, trout fishing and exploring Colorado before moving back to Maui in 1990.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; his daughter Lois of Nāpili; granddaughter Mary of Redwood Valley, Calif.; his son Glen, daughter-in-law Martha, and grandson Alex, all of Lahaina; and his brother, John of Grants Pass, Ore. He is also survived by nieces Kelly, Lindsay and Caitlin; nephew Andrew; sisters-in law, Karen Nordfelt and Ann Lyman; brothers-in-law, Bob Lyman and Trevor Nordfelt; dear friend Sherry Endresen; and many long time Maui, California, and Colorado friends.

Bob’s wishes were to have his ashes scattered in the ocean off the coast of Dana Point, Calif., where he learned to surf as a teenager. His warm smile, great stories, and friendly personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Earl Andrew Eckel Jr.

July 12, 1937 – November 22, 2022

Earl Andrew Eckel, Jr., 85 of Kīhei, Maui passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 12, 1937.

He started his cabinet business in 1968 and continued to work for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his family. Family always came first. He also loved the ocean and watching sunsets. He loved joking around and he loved to laugh.

Earl is predeceased by his wife Jo-ann I. K. Kahoekapu and his daughters Melia, Jasmine and Pakalana Eckel. He is survived by his son Jason Eckel (Kanani), daughters Tiare Rosa (Ken), Fushia Pua-Momoa (Thomas), Gardenia Pascua (Tony), 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, Maui. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m.

We would like to thank Hospice Maui for their care and comfort for our dad. Truly blessed beyond measure.

Roberta Kapualani Mahoney

May 23, 1966 – November 29, 2022

Roberta Kapualani Mahoney affectionately known as “Honey Girl” was born on May 23, 1966 and peacefully passed away on Nov. 29, 2022 at the age of 56.

Born to Robert Kama and Veronica Storch, on the Island of Kaua’i, she later moved here to Maui. She went on to graduate from Baldwin High School and was already invested into her career as a Polynesian dancer with Tihati Productions while raising her eldest daughter Terrilyn Keahi. One of her most fondest memories of mom was taking trips across Florida listening to Chaka Demus & Pliers in her purple Amigo.

Roberta had a prosperous career in dancing around the world taking her to Walt Disney World in Florida, and Japan. You can ask anyone that knows her, if those hips were shaking, you better watch out… They could knock you out.

After years of being away, she finally returned home to the Island of Maui then meeting her husband Robert Nohea Mahoney whom she shared a loving 23 years of marriage with. After several months of dating, they soon found out that they would be combining their two families and making them one, as they were also expecting. Robert’s most fondest memory with Roberta was the day they were gifted with their youngest daughter Kawehi Mahoney.

Roberta was best known for her sweet, compassionate, loving and honest personality. She is survived by her husband Robert Mahoney, her parents Robert Kama and Veronica Storch, her brothers Billy and Ledward Kama, and her children Terrilyn Keahi, Kawehi Mahoney(Kahiau Andrade), Mikiala Mahoney (Dori Vickery) and Poʻokela Mahoney.

A memorial service will be held for her on Dec. 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. for public viewing follow with her service from 11:30 a.m., final viewing at 1 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani St, Kahului, HI 96732. At this time of mourning, the family thanks you in advance for refraining from taking photos of the casket during the memorial service.

Duane Feliciano

May 16, 1972 – November 30, 2022

Duane Texeira Feliciano, 50, of Kahului, Maui passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center Wailuku.

Duane is predeceased by his wife Tracy Feliciano, also by his parents: Lorraine Feliciano and Albert Feliciano.

He is survived by his two daughters Ashley Feliciano and Megan Feliciano; his Grandchildren, Nainoa Dean, Jordan Dean, Aubree Santiago, Lacie Santiago, Isaiah Santiago, Nevaeh Merrill; along with his siblings, Wayne Feliciano and Prisci Parra.

Memorial Service will be held at Norman’s Mortuary Wailuku on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Visitation will start from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prayer service at 11 a.m. Urn Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be made to the family at that time.

Lavancia Winn

November 20, 1989 – November 30, 2022

The Next of Kin for Lavancia Anela Winn contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065.

June 18, 1943 – December 2, 2022

Thomas Joseph Struempf, 79, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi passed away on Dec. 2, 2022 at home. He was born on June 18, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri. Thomas worked as a pipe fitter/welder.

He is survived by spouse Carolyn; sons David Struempf of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi; Daniel (Miriam) Struempf of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi; Michael (Renate) Struempf of Newport, North Carolina; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Private services will be held.

Sterling Kema Kaleialoha

February 20, 1979 – December 3, 2022

In loving memory of Sterling Kema Kaleialoha, born Feb. 20, 1979 in Wailuku and raised on Maui.

Sterling passed away at his home residence in Honopou at the young age of 43 on Dec. 3, 2022.

He was predeceased by his loving parents Rodney and Francis Kaleialoha, and is survived by his sister Kainani Kaleialoha, as well as his two nephews and niece Kauanoe, Haili, and Halia.

Benigna Iniba

October 6, 1944 – December 3, 2022

Benigna Ibera Iniba, 78 of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at home. She was born on Oct. 6, 1944 in the Philippines. She was retired from HC&S as a sugarcane seed plant operator.

Benigna is survived by: her husband, Cery Arrocena Iniba; sons, Hector (Jean) Iniba, Efren (Michele) Iniba, Cesar (Annmarie) Iniba, Ronald (Paige) Iniba; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother, Don”Panta” Ibera; sisters, Irene Ilar and Magdalena Guzman. She is predeceased by: parents, Mariano Yago Ibera and Emiliana Ibarra Ibera; and brother, Justino Ibera.

Funeral Service will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

Blanche Macadangdang

July 30, 1933 – December 4, 2022

Blanche Geraldine Silva Macadangdang graduated to heaven Dec. 4, 2022 at home surrounded by her ʻohana.

Mrs. Macadangdang was born on July 30, 1933 in Wailuku, Maui. She was 89 years old and graduated from St. Anthony School, Class of 1951.

She is survived by: her husband, Herman J. Macadangdang; her sons, Marvin Macadangdang, Randy (Sheri) Macadangdang, and Rory (Kim) Macadangdang; her daughter, Cheryl-Ann (Marino) Macadangdang David; her siblings, Edwin T Silva (predeceased), William Silva Jr (predeceased), Leslie (Mary-Ann) Silva; her sister- and brother-in-laws, Remy (Bill) Takiguchi, and Josephine (William) Gusman; her grandchildren, Marino G David Jr., Kalaheo Macadangdang, Kehaulani (Logan) Bantilan, Sky-Ann Macadangdang, Karly Macadangdang, and Randi Macadangdang; and her great grandchildren, Hoʻohaku Bantilan, Hinano Bantilan, Kalena Tabion, and Brian George Tabion.

Services will be held at Saint Anthony’s Church Dec. 29, 2022 with 9 a.m. family viewing; 9:30 a.m., public viewing; and 11 a.m. Funeral Mass. Urn Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

