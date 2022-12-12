Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 12:57 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:05 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:09 AM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small northwest and north swells will give surf a small bump along north and west facing shores through Wednesday. The potential for a new large northwest swell could bring near warning level surf to north and west facing shores late this week although forecast intensity confidence remains low.

Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf slightly elevated through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.