Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 12:57 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:05 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:09 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small northwest and north swells will give surf a small bump along north and west facing shores through Wednesday. The potential for a new large northwest swell could bring near warning level surf to north and west facing shores late this week although forecast intensity confidence remains low. 


Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf slightly elevated through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
